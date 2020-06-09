As Cristobal and a non-tropical system from the west merge and sweep into Canada by midweek, the threat for violent weather will target areas farther to the east.

A cold front that develops from the deepening and reorganization of Cristobal will march slowly eastward across the eastern third of the country on Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Ahead of the front, warm, humid air will be building across the region, with some locations potentially setting new daily record highs. These steamy conditions will help to give the storms an added boost in intensity.

"Some of these storms will be on the severe side, with heavy rain and damaging winds the biggest threats," Pastelok said.

Thunderstorms can turn heavy and gusty along the entire length of the front from the central and eastern Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast, but forecasters say the highest concentration of severe weather will focus on the northern part of this corridor.

Storms may first become feisty across portions of central and eastern Michigan, Ohio and perhaps into the eastern half of Kentucky, during Wednesday afternoon, before they sweep eastward as a squall line into the evening and overnight hours.