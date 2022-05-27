Northumberland County, Pa. — As Police made their way to an address near the 800 block of Bush Head Road for a reported domestic, they said a vehicle, allegedly involved in the incident, passed them.

Authorities radioed ahead to a unit, who blocked the road and were able to bring Javier Gomez Hernandez, 38, of Dornsife to a stop late on the night of May 12 without incident.

During an interview with Hernandez, state police detected alcohol and located a Smith and Wessen M&P 15 firearm in the front passenger seat.

According to an affidavit, troopers said they initially received reports of a firearm being discharged into a vehicle. Hernandez allegedly admitted to officers he fired several shots and had consumed alcohol prior to driving away.

Hernandez was taken to Gesinger in Shamokin and consented to a blood draw prior to being taken to the Northumberland County Jail.

Court records show Hernandez was released on May 13 after being charged with third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license during a preliminary arraignment. He was also charged with misdemeanor DUI and third-degree disorderly conduct along with two summary traffic offenses.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey for a preliminary hearing on June 21.

Docket sheet

