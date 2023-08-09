Union County, Pa. — Campers are cleaning up at Sunsational Family Campground in Union County following Monday’s storm that snapped dozens of trees, destroying several RVs and porches, reported WNEP.

Witnesses of the storm say that, at one point, it sounded like a bomb went off in the center of the campground.

One tree went through the roof of a camper with so much force that it pushed a couch through the side of the camper, WNEP reported. Multiple other trailers were pushed to their sides.

The campers are now helping each other out with moving the logs and debris that was left behind.

