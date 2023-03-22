State College, Pa. — A woman and her boyfriend were charged for allegedly shooting at least four people with a BB gun from their vehicle in early February, according to police.

A vehicle description given by four different victims hit by BBs helped lead police to Sierra Marie Gregg, 22, and Teagan Robert Eddinger, 20, both of State College, according to an affidavit from the State College police department. Investigators spoke with several people who came to the department after several pedestrians were shot on Feb. 9 and 10, Officer Austin Sipes said.

Using descriptions of the vehicle, Sipes was able to recover several surveillance videos that showed a steel blue Mazda CX5 in the area at the time of the shootings. He then matched the vehicle with a registration number that led to Gregg’s apartment.

Initially denying any involvement, Gregg changed her story when Sipes confronted her with the surveillance video and witness information, according to the affidavit. Gregg allegedly told Sipes she had met a man online who forced her to perform oral sex and drive around shooting people with a BB gun, police said. The man supposedly used a knife to threaten Gregg over the course of two days, according to her story. The man, who Gregg identified only as Aiden, allegedly told her, “I’m not going to leave until I’m satisfied” while holding her hostage with a knife.

Sipe contacted investigators at the Patton Township police department to see about any reported crimes of that nature. With the information, Sipe and members of the State College Police Department returned to Gregg’s apartment in March.

“At this time Gregg did admit to officers she had fabricated her previous statement and admitted to being fully involved in the reported incidents along with Eddinger,” Sipe said.

Gregg told investigators she took turns with Eddinger driving the car and shooting people with the gun, according to the affidavit.

“Eddinger initially stated he was not involved in the reported incidents, but ultimately did admit to both operating the vehicle and shooting pedestrians from the vehicle,” Sipe said.

Gregg, who was released on her own recognizance, is being charged with simple assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, harassment, false reports, and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on April 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Eddinger is being charged with simple assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and disorderly conduct. No bail is listed for Eddinger, who is also scheduled to appear before Judge Hahn on April 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Sierra Marie Gregg docket sheet

Teagan Robert Eddinger docket sheet

