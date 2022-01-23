Jersey Shore, Pa. —Witnesses said the relationship was so obvious a 21-year-old man and 14-year-old juvenile were actively kept away from each other by family members.

Authorities received a complaint from a relative who discovered a sexual relationship was going between the juvenile and man. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police officers said an investigation led to several felony charges being placed against Jason Ryan Bailey, 23, of Jersey Shore.

At the time of the relationship being reported, Bailey, who was 21 at the time, was staying in the same home as the juvenile. According to the report, on Dec. 11, 2020 the two kissed while they stayed up late to watch television.

Police said the relationship progressed to the point of Bailey sending the juvenile nude images of himself. Bailey allegedly received oral sex from the juvenile and digitally penetrated her after meeting in a park.

Bailey was charged with multiple felonies that included first-degree involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and contact with a minor sexual abuse. He was also charged with second-degree statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault and third-degree corruption of minors and dissemination of child sex acts.

Bailey, who also received a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person less than 16, was arraigned by Judge Denise Deiter, who set bail at $85,000 monetary. Bailey will face Dieter again for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23.

Docket sheet