Williamsport, Pa. — Seven of eight charges were bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing for a woman accused of attempted murder after she intentionally crashed a vehicle into the Little League Museum in South Williamsport in July.

Theresa Salazar, 57, of Williamsport appeared in court Tuesday morning in front of Judge Gary Whiteman at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

According to Whiteman, witness testimony provided during Tuesday’s hearing did not satisfy the elements for a harassment offense. Seven other charges that included aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, causing a catastrophe, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, and attempted homicide were bound over for trial.

Salazar intentionally drove a vehicle into the Little League Museum on Route 15 in South Williamsport on July 3, investigators with the South Williamsport Police Department said.

“I am Theresa Salazar. You know who I am and you should be scared,” Salazar allegedly told an employee who witnessed the incident.

Salazar drove a van through two sets of doors that led into the museum and near an employee working at a cash register, Cpl. William Macinnis said. After smashing into the first set of doors, Salazar allegedly continued to accelerate, pushing into a second set while she screamed at the employee.

Macinnis said three Little League Employees and several patrons were in the area of the crashed vehicle throughout the incident. Salazar had allegedly left a message with her brother that stated she “took my van and ran it into headquarters” in reference to Little League.

Salazar was denied bail by Judge Whiteman during her July 3 preliminary arraignment. She has remained incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

No trial date has been set for Salazar.

Docket sheet

