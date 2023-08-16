Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused in a series of crimes was tased in a gas station parking lot after refusing commands from authorities, state police said.

It allegedly began on Aug. 6 with Vincent Sarnowski, 45, of Williamsport asking to borrow a phone charger from a patron at Sheetz in Loyalsock, Trooper Jeffrey Urban said. Sarnowski left in his vehicle with the charger before allegedly yelling at people on East Third Street. He then returned to the parking lot, according to police.

He threatened the patron telling him if “you call the police, I will kill you” after being asked to return the charger, Urban wrote.

Urban and Trooper Nicklas Coulston responded to a call at 7 p.m. for the incident at Sheetz, according to the complaint. Coulston recognized Sarnowski when the accuser pointed his vehicle out in the parking lot. Coulston positioned his cruiser behind the vehicle before activating his emergency lights, troopers said.

Sarnowski immediately got out of his car ignoring commands by several troopers to get back inside, Corporal Daniel Kozak wrote in the police affidavit. Paying no attention to the orders, Sarnowski was taken to the ground by a taser, Kozak continued.

Sarnowski remained defiant, screaming obscenities and drawing a crowd in the parking lot. He allegedly spit on the back of Coulston’s head when they were taking him to the barracks.

He was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, and disorderly conduct for allegedly taking the phone charger at Sheetz. A second set of charges that included aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and operator privileges suspended were also filed against Sarnowski.

Judge Christian Frey set bail at $25,000 monetary in each case. Sarnowski was unable to pay and committed to the Lycoming County Prison.

He is scheduled to appear before Gary Whiteman for a preliminary hearing later in the month.

Docket sheet 1

Docket sheet 2

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.