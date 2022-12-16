State College, Pa. — Two different home break-ins in State College point to one suspect, according to police.

Between Nov. 21 and 23 police allege John Lynn Weaver entered two homes in State College without permission. One family saw an unwanted guest on a surveillance video and another woman came home to find a man inside her bedroom.

On Nov. 21, Officer Garrett Toothman was contacted by a family who spotted Weaver on their CCTV. Weaver allegedly opened a window on the fire escape and entered the home. When Weaver entered the home, the family was alerted through an app.

Toothman went to the home near the 100 block of W. Nittany Avenue to investigate the property. Toothman said the entire home was locked up except the fire escape window. Nothing was reported missing.

On Nov. 23, Toothman received a call from a woman who said she arrived home to find a man inside her home. The woman recorded waking the man up and chasing him out. Weaver, who was identified by the woman once they were outside, could be heard saying his name was “John” on the recording.

During the investigation, Toothman discovered a handprint on a first floor window. He also located a trashcan that was used to reach the window.

Weaver was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Judge Donald Hahn gave him $15,000 monetary bail.

Weaver is scheduled to appear before Judge Hahn on Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

