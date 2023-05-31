Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 53-year-old woman with a history of thefts was allegedly caught stealing plants from a grocery store.

Store security at Weis Markets, 725 Columbia Blvd., noticed several plants had gone missing from a display in March. After reviewing surveillance video, a security officer was able to identify the thief as June C. Hess, charges say.

Using that information, security reviewed other times Hess was in the store in the previous months and discovered she had repeatedly stolen items from the store totaling $213.

Hess, who often goes by the nickname "Sue," has two prior retail theft convictions. She was charged with four felony counts of retail theft.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.