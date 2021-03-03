Nationwide, U.S.A. – The Seresto brand flea and tick prevention collar has been linked to thousands of pet deaths, neurological problems, and human harm, revealed an investigative report by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting.

The Center's story says the Seresto collar "has been linked to hundreds of pet deaths, tens of thousands of injured animals and hundreds of harmed humans, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Documents show." According to the EPA documents, nearly 1,700 animal deaths, as well as other problems, have been linked to the collars.

The Seresto Collars release tiny amounts of pesticide over the course of several months which are "supposed to kill fleas, ticks, and other pests but be safe for cats and dogs," explained the Center. However, the EPA documents suggest the collars may not be as safe as once thought.

"Since the Seresto Collars were introduced in 2012, the EPA has received incident reports of at least 1,698 related pet deaths" as well as "more than 75,000 incident reports related to the collars, including nearly 1,000 involving human harm," reported the Center.

Of the 907 incidents involving humans reported to the EPA between 2013 and 2018, 19 were determined to be severe, reported the Center, including 8 people who experienced "rash or hives" and 7 people who had "neurological symptoms."

The Center's report notes 3 specific incidents listed by the EPA, including:

"A 12-year-old boy who slept in a bed with a dog wearing a collar started having seizures and vomiting. He had to be hospitalized.

A 67-year-old woman who slept in a bed with a dog wearing a collar reported having heart arrhythmia and fatigue.

A 43-year-old man put collars on eight dogs and slept in the same bed as four of the dogs. A week later, he developed ear drainage and nasal and throat irritation and was told by a doctor that he had a hole in his ear drum. He removed the dog collars and the symptoms went away. He later reapplied the collars and the symptoms returned."

Despite the high rate of incidents, little has been done to spread public awareness of the potential dangers of the collars.

“The EPA appears to be turning a blind eye to this problem, and after seven years of an increasing number of incidents, they are telling the public that they are continuing to monitor the situation,” a retied EPA employee told the Center.

The reports received by the EPA have been echoed by product reviews of the Seresto Collars on Amazon and popular online pet supply retailer, Chewy, where the collar is a top-selling product. Multiple reviews on Chewy described itching. "My dogs have been itching like crazy," said one reviewer, and "my dog scratched all day long for a month, and I felt bad for her," stated another.

Seresto Collars are currently one of the most popular forms of tick and flea protection for pets in the United States.