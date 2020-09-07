Enola, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) and township officials across the state of Pennsylvania are making a final push to encourage Pennsylvanians to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census form and make sure that friends, neighbors, and family members are also counted.

The deadline for responding by mail, phone, or online is September 30. Census takers are also traveling door to door throughout the state.

“The nation is entering the final weeks to get everyone counted in the 2020 Census by the September 30 deadline,” PSATS Executive Director David M. Sanko says. “With critical funding to our communities at stake, it is important that every Pennsylvanian is counted.”

As a reminder to all Pennsylvania residents, PSATS and township officials are promoting Constitution Day alongside Township CENSUS 2020 Response Day on September 17.

“It only takes 10 minutes to respond to the 2020 Census, yet the results will impact our communities for the next 10 years,” Sanko says. “We need everyone’s help to ensure that communities receive their fair share of federal public funding and influence.”

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into Pennsylvania every year for the next decade for essential programs and services including health care, food assistance, education, transportation, housing, and economic development. Pennsylvania receives $26.8 billion annually in federal funding or about $2,000 per Pennsylvanian per year.

In addition, the census count will determine how many seats Pennsylvania will have in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next decade and how U.S. congressional and state legislative districts are redrawn.

Pennsylvanians who have not responded to the 2020 Census should expect a census enumerator to contact them in person, over the phone, or by email from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov. Census takers are required to wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when visiting in person. Also, all census workers must carry a valid ID badge with their photo, U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date. Residents can call 800-923-8282 to check if a visitor works for the census.

The census is safe and secure. Census answers can’t be used against someone, and the U.S. The Census Bureau cannot release any information that identifies individuals. Data security is managed by security experts operating at the highest levels.

For more information about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov or pa.gov/census.