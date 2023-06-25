Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was given a chance at help Thursday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Jordan Zane Bickel of Williamsport was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to criminal use of a communication device and two counts of dissemination of intimate images.

President Judge Nancy Butts showed compassion to Bickel, requesting he schedule a mental health evaluation as part of his sentencing. Bickel expressed having suicidal thoughts, claiming he did not have a plan for dealing with such ideas.

Butts spoke of her own relationships and the value of being open with people. Bickel, getting choked up at times, thanked Butts for the encouragement throughout the 30-minute hearing.

“He will get through this,” attorney Kyle Rude said.

Bickel expressed remorse for his actions at the hearing. He appeared open to mental health evaluations and counseling.

In a self-admitted fit of rage, Bickel sent videos and pictures of himself and a former girlfriend being intimate together to her new boyfriend. Both Bickel and the victim were in a consensual relationship at the time the photographs and videos were made.

Despite that, the victim was under 18, leading to more than 100 charges filed against the then 22-year-old. He pleaded guilty to three counts in May of this year as part of a plea deal. The remaining 148 counts were dismissed.

“You can’t get somewhere unless you know where you want to go,” Butts told Bickel at the conclusion of the hearing.

