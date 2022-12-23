Lock Haven, Pa. — A sentencing date is set for a woman accused of hiding a missing 12-year-old for approximately 60 hours as several agencies searched.

Gwen Ardner, 38, of Lock Haven pled guilty to interference with custody of children and concealment of the whereabouts of a child. Both are third-degree felonies.

Ardner will be sentenced on Jan. 10, according to court documents. Ardner posted $125,000 monetary bail and was released from custody as she awaits the hearing.

Authorities accused Ardner of hiding a 12-year-old child who was reported missing on May 14 of this year. Ardner was seen several times on a video doorbell taking the minor in and out of her apartment.

At one point, Ardner even directed the child to an area not captured by the camera. Police said Ardner admitted to knowing she could be arrested for concealing the whereabouts the missing child and did it anyway.

Docket sheet

