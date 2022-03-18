Lock Haven, Pa. -- A Lock Haven father was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for breaking his 3-year-old son's collarbone last February, according to the Clinton County District Attorney's office.

Aaron Confer, 23, pleaded guilty in January to felony aggravated assault and felony child endangerment. He will be eligible for parole after 26 months.

Judge Michael F. Salisbury imposed the sentence in front of a courtroom filled with several dozen attendees who showed their support for the injured baby boy, as well as a handful of Confer's supporters.

At Confer's sentencing, District Attorney Dave Strouse said all the statements and comments made by Confer showed he refused to take full responsibility for his assault on his defenseless baby, according to a news release.

"Strouse said Confer claimed he was 'reckless', said he 'maybe went too far' and always minimized his actions," the released stated. "Strouse said the truth was that the photographs of the head-to-toe injuries suffered by the baby told a far different story. He said Confer would have killed the baby if he wasn’t interrupted by the baby’s mother."

Strouse also expressed disbelief that Confer apparently began a new romantic relationship a short time after he was arrested, and impregnated his new girlfriend while his criminal case was pending.

"Strouse repeatedly referenced photographs of the infant that showed injuries to all parts of his body. He called the injuries 'horrific,' and added, that Confer 'should be locked up for as long as possible, and he should never, ever, be around another child for the rest of his life,'" the release said.

Confer's attorney Kyle Rude did not attempt to minimize his client’s actions, according to the DA.

"Rude said that Confer had no explanation, and no excuse for what happened that day. He said Confer had since sought counseling, and was trying to manage his anger," the release said.

According to Rude, his client expressed remorse for his actions from the very beginning of the case, and referenced an apologetic letter Confer had written to his son that he hoped his son would be able to read when he got older.

Confer also addressed the Court, apologized to the victim, and said he had no explanation for what happened that day. He told Judge Salisbury that whatever punishment he decides on, Confer would accept it. Confer also said he "hopes to be better."

Judge Salisbury noted he had received seven letters of support for Confer.

"Not one of the letters mentioned the terrible injuries that were suffered by this little defenseless baby," he said.

Salisbury told the Confer's supporters that he would like them to view the photographs of the baby’s injuries, but decorum prohibited him from showing them.

According to the news release:

Salisbury said "words could not do justice to the injuries and he would find it hard to believe that anyone would be able to speak so highly of Confer if they actually would see what he had done."

Strouse’s use of the word 'horrific' is the only one suitable to describe the injuries, Salisbury said.

Salisbury also talked about the trauma the victim endured, and the trauma endured by the baby’s mother. The baby was unable to be held for an extended period of time due to a fractured clavicle caused by Confer, he noted.

"Your behavior goes against every natural paternal instinct, and I cannot believe that you went out and fathered another child after doing these things," Salisbury told Confer at sentencing.

“I hope that the mother of the next child is here in this courtroom listening,” Salisbury said.



