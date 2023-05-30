The proposal to use the PA Wilds region as a low-altitude military flyover zone is getting pushback from legislators.

The Air Force and National Guard Bureau intend to use the Duke Military Operating Area (MOA)—located in parts of Elk, Cameron, Clinton, McKean, Potter, and Tioga counties—for pilot trainings.

The organizations are proposing to lower the altitude floor for flying to as low as 100 feet above sea level, a decrease from the current low of 8,000 feet. The change would allow for low-level training flights up to four hours each day, three days per week.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) sent a letter to the Maryland Air National Guard and the Air National Guard Readiness Center to request a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) of the plan.

The letter stresses the possible effects of this proposed change on quality of life and on the environment. Read the full text of the senators' letter here.

“Low, loud, and frequent flights could disrupt livelihoods in a region that has built its identity on outdoor recreation and bucolic tranquility,” the Senators wrote. “The proposed changes to the use of the airspace over the PA Wilds region may threaten the rich natural resources of the area, damage quality of life in the Wilds, and threaten the vitality of the growing outdoor and tourism economy.”

Several state organizations have spoken out against the proposal in the past, citing environmental and economic concerns.

