Harrisburg, Pa. – Senate Democrats on Friday introduced a resolution to form a task force on law enforcement response to large-scale civil rights demonstrations.
Senate Res. 52 establishes a 20-member task force to identify best practices for law enforcement to prevent otherwise-peaceful demonstrations from escalating to violent protests.
The legislation was introduced by Vincent Hughes (D-Montgomery) and co-sponsored by Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny), Timothy Kearney (D-Chester), Judith Schwank (D-Berks), Carolyn T. Comitta (D-Chester) and Art Haywood (D-Montgomery).
The resolution calls for "a thorough and comprehensive study" of law enforcement procedures for responding to large-scale demonstrations, such as crowd control tactics and less-than-lethal force. Task force members would recommend changes to state law and consist of the following:
- Two senators
- Pa. Emergency Management Council chairman
- Pa. State Police commissioner
- Pa. Attorney General
- Pa. Adjutant General
- Mayor of a first-class city (or their designee)
- Mayor of a second-class city (or their designee)
- Police commissioner of a first-class city (or their designee)
- Police commissioner of a second-class city (or their designee)
- 10 members appointed by the Governor
- One member of the Pa. League of Cities
- One member of the Pa. County Commissioners Association
- Two mayors of a third-class city
- One chief of police of a third-class city's police department
- One chief of police of a university police department
- One current or former federal law enforcement officer with experience handling protests
- One current or former member of the U.S. Dept. of Justice Civil Rights Division with experience handling claims of civil rights violations
- Two attorneys or legal educators specializing in civil rights or Constitutional law
A 10-member advisory committee would consist of the following, all selected by the Joint State Government Commission:
- Two representatives from the Pa. chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
- Two representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union
- Two representatives from Pa. chapters of the National Lawyers Guild
- One representative from the Pa. District Attorneys Association
- One representative from the Pa. State Troopers Association
- One representative from the Pa. Chief of Police Association
- One representative from the Pa. Sheriffs' Association
Public stakeholders would offer input to the task force through a process to be established by the Joint State Government Commission. The resolution was referred to the Law & Justice Committee for consideration.