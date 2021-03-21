Harrisburg, Pa. – Senate Democrats on Friday introduced a resolution to form a task force on law enforcement response to large-scale civil rights demonstrations.

Senate Res. 52 establishes a 20-member task force to identify best practices for law enforcement to prevent otherwise-peaceful demonstrations from escalating to violent protests.

The legislation was introduced by Vincent Hughes (D-Montgomery) and co-sponsored by Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny), Timothy Kearney (D-Chester), Judith Schwank (D-Berks), Carolyn T. Comitta (D-Chester) and Art Haywood (D-Montgomery).

The resolution calls for "a thorough and comprehensive study" of law enforcement procedures for responding to large-scale demonstrations, such as crowd control tactics and less-than-lethal force. Task force members would recommend changes to state law and consist of the following:

Two senators

Pa. Emergency Management Council chairman

Pa. State Police commissioner

Pa. Attorney General

Pa. Adjutant General

Mayor of a first-class city (or their designee)

Mayor of a second-class city (or their designee)

Police commissioner of a first-class city (or their designee)

Police commissioner of a second-class city (or their designee) 10 members appointed by the Governor One member of the Pa. League of Cities One member of the Pa. County Commissioners Association Two mayors of a third-class city One chief of police of a third-class city's police department One chief of police of a university police department One current or former federal law enforcement officer with experience handling protests One current or former member of the U.S. Dept. of Justice Civil Rights Division with experience handling claims of civil rights violations Two attorneys or legal educators specializing in civil rights or Constitutional law



A 10-member advisory committee would consist of the following, all selected by the Joint State Government Commission:

Two representatives from the Pa. chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Two representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union

Two representatives from Pa. chapters of the National Lawyers Guild

One representative from the Pa. District Attorneys Association

One representative from the Pa. State Troopers Association

One representative from the Pa. Chief of Police Association

One representative from the Pa. Sheriffs' Association

Public stakeholders would offer input to the task force through a process to be established by the Joint State Government Commission. The resolution was referred to the Law & Justice Committee for consideration.