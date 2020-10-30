Harrisburg, Pa. – State Senator Gene Yaw (R - 23) has joined several other legislators, businesses, and economic development organizations nationwide in support of a petition sent to Congress asking for continued investment in the rail freight industry. The letter was created by GoRail, a national advocacy group that works to educate community leaders about the public benefits of freight rail investments.

“We want to send a strong, bipartisan message to leaders at the national level that every ton of freight moved by rail strengthens the economy, creates jobs, mitigates pollution and saves taxpayers money,” Sen. Yaw said. “As we look to rebuild the nation’s economy, freight railroads and their record infrastructure investments will continue to connect America’s farmers, manufacturers, and shippers with domestic and global markets.”

In the letter, GoRail also commemorated the 40th Anniversary of the Staggers Rail Act, which established a visionary approach to regulation that sparked a freight rail renaissance and continues to provide measurable benefits to businesses, consumers, taxpayers, and the U.S. economy.

Sen. Yaw said that the landmark bipartisan legislation was necessary because decades of rigidly prescriptive federal overregulation had decimated the U.S. freight rail network. Bankruptcies were commonplace, rail rates were rising, safety was deteriorating, and rail infrastructure and equipment were in increasingly poor condition because railroads simply could not earn enough to pay for basic upkeep, let alone innovation and improvements.

After the Staggers Act was implemented, hundreds of billions of dollars have been invested in the rail network, rail traffic has doubled, rail productivity more than doubled, rail rates dropped by over 40%, and recent years have been the safest on record.

“As a strong supporter of our rail freight industry, I want our federal leaders to know that I stand behind federal efforts to innovate, adapt and reinvest in our rail freight industry. It will be good for our state, our economy and our consumers,” Sen. Yaw added.

To read the letter, click here.