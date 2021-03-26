Harrisburg, Pa. – The Wolf Administration recently introduced an initiative that will seek to produce nearly half of the state government's electricity through seven new solar energy arrays totaling 191 megawatts to be built in Columbia, Juniata, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and York Counties.

State Senator Gene Yaw, Chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, is critical of the new solar plan.

“I have said repeatedly, I favor a diverse energy portfolio,” Sen. Yaw said. “I am not against any energy source. What I am against is the failure to recognize what 'clean' energy really entails. There is a manufacturing process which is totally ignored. Further, the intermittent nature of wind and solar requires a duplicate generation system powered by coal, gas or nuclear.”

The initiative, called Pennsylvania Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy (PULSE) is scheduled to proceed on January 1, 2023. The total 191-megawatt project is expected to deliver 361,000 megawatt hours of electricity per year, much of which will be used to power Government buildings.

“I have two combined cycle gas fired power plants in my district, which produce 825 MW of electricity each for a total of 1,650 MW of electricity day and night irrespective of the weather conditions. The total acreage for both of these power plants is approximately 40 acres. To produce that much intermittent solar power, about 12,000 acres of panels would be required,” said Sen. Yaw.

Solar farms typically require four to seven acres of land to produce one megawatt of energy. Senator Yaw's estimate uses the seven acre figure, meaning that adding 191 MW of solar energy would require 1,337 acres of farmland. Using the higher acreage benchmark, replacing Pennsylvania's coal capacity of 8,000 MW would require 87.5 square miles of solar farmland. By comparison, the City of Williamsport is roughly 9.4 square miles.

Sen. Yaw also expressed concern that the project leaves many questions "unanswered," saying:

“How much is this deal costing Pennsylvania taxpayers for both the solar electricity and the solar credits? Even if the Administration’s 50 percent reduction numbers were accurate and the ‘LaLa land’ approach were true, what happens at night? What happens when the sun doesn’t shine?"

While answers on the cost will likely come from state leaders, the answers to Senator Yaw's other questions can be found with a quick google search into the wild world of solar power.

What happens at night?

Solar panels collect excess energy during the day in their solar batteries. The stored energy can then be used to provide power at night.

What happens when the sun doesn't shine?

Solar panels continue to collect solar energy on cloudy days. The sun's powerful rays come through cloud coverage, which is why you can still get sunburned on cloudy summer days. Although the panels may collect energy less efficiently on cloudy days, the difference is marginal.

Sen. Yaw continued to outline his criticisms, stating:

"As I noted in my February 23rd Op-Ed titled, For Sneak Peak of Wolf’s Energy Policies, Mosey on Down to Texas, significant CO2 reductions have been achieved through the use of state-of-the-art technology in the energy sector right here in Pennsylvania. As a result, CO2 emissions from fossil fuel power generation in Pennsylvania has been reduced by 38 percent since 2002. In fact, emissions in the United States are lower than they have been since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.

Probably the biggest example of the ostrich approach is to be totally oblivious to the fact that there can be no clean energy without fossil fuels. And, there can be no clean energy without mining."

Yaw's op-ed inaccurately portrays the recent power grid problems in Texas on wind and solar plants. In fact, Texas's largest power losses came from gas-fired power plants, not wind and solar plants.

General Services Secretary Curt Topper also explained that the new solar project will lower Pennsylvania's "annual carbon dioxide emission statewide by 157,000 metric tons, which is the equivalent of taking more than 34,000 cars off the road.”

Additionally, emissions have not decreased since the Industrial Revolution. In fact, research group Carbon Brief put together a visualization of how country's around the world have contributed to emissions since 1750–the time of the Industrial Revolution. As shown below, the United States takes the lead.

Yaw also pointed to Pennsylvania's position as a leader in natural gas as a reason to be critical of the solar initiative.

"Pennsylvania is the second largest producer of natural gas in the United States. Pennsylvania produces 20 percent of the natural gas used in the country. That makes Pennsylvania one of the largest producers of natural gas in the world," he said.

The solar initiative is not an attempt to replace or usurp the natural gas industry in Pennsylvania. It will, however, create more jobs and make Pennsylvania a national leader in another form of energy: solar.

Sen. Yaw also posed these final questions in his response to the new solar plan:

"When are we going to stop apologizing for the abundant resources we have? When are we going to grow up and act like a leader? When are we going to have a leader who believes in Pennsylvania energy and Pennsylvania jobs?”

According to state officials, the solar project will create 400-plus jobs and begin lowering carbon dioxide emissions statewide by 157,800 metric tons each year, which is the equivalent of the emissions from nearly 27,000 homes or taking 34,000 cars off the roads.