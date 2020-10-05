Bethlehem, Pa. – Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced he would not be running for reelection in 2022 during a press conference this morning.

The Senator listed personal reasons and his commitment to term limits as reasons for his decision.

"The real reasons are by the time I finish this term, I will have been in public office for 18 years, over a 24 year period," said Toomey. "I'm looking forward to more time back at home."

Sen. Toomey has served as a Republican U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania since 2011. Before then, he was a U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania's 15th congressional district from 1999 to 2005. Toomey chose not to seek reelection to the House of Representatives in 2005 to honor the pledge he made in 1998, where he promised not to seek a fourth term.

Toomey had been a top pick for a potential candidate for state Governor, however, the Senator also said he has no plans or intention to run as a gubernatorial candidate.

“In recent weeks I’ve been getting phone calls almost on a daily basis offering to help me [run for governor]. So, I wanted to be candid with everyone. I made a decision it’s not going to change, so I wanted to let everyone know,” explained Toomey.

While Toomey has not "been bashful" about his disagreements with President Trump, the Senator remained adamant his announcement had nothing to do with the current political situation nor was it a result of Trump's recent diagnosis of COVID-19.

"I wish him [President Trump] a full and speedy recovery," said Toomey.

In his final 2 years as a Senator, Toomey said he looks forward to chairing the banking committee and listed increased geopolitical trade, tax code reform, and expanding opportunity to members of the middle class as his goals.