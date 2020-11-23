Washington, D.C. – During a recent forum hosted by The Heritage Foundation and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey announced that he will present a Senate resolution in support of a free trade agreement between the United States and Taiwan.

The forum, called "U.S.-Taiwan Partnership in Challenging Times," discussed freedom and democracy in Taiwan, as well as relying less on China and Hong Kong for trade.

During the forum, Senator Toomey said: