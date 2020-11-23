Washington, D.C. – During a recent forum hosted by The Heritage Foundation and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey announced that he will present a Senate resolution in support of a free trade agreement between the United States and Taiwan.
The forum, called "U.S.-Taiwan Partnership in Challenging Times," discussed freedom and democracy in Taiwan, as well as relying less on China and Hong Kong for trade.
During the forum, Senator Toomey said:
“We’ve got a particularly attractive opportunity to expand trade with Taiwan. Strengthening those trade ties with Taiwan would benefit us both in security terms and in economic growth. For the U.S. and Taiwan certainly, but even the Indo-Pacific region, as a whole. Taiwan is already our tenth largest trading partner in goods.
…
Today, half of Taiwan’s trade and eighty percent of its investment is with China or Hong Kong. The U.S. can provide an alternative path. One of the things that we need to bear in mind as we go down this road, I hope, of expanding our trade and liberalizing trade with Taiwan is we should have free trade, not managed trade. We should have a free trade agreement that is based on maximizing free trade in goods and services, as wells as the movement of capital.
…
The goal of the agreement should be to lower barriers to trade and investment, preferably to eliminate barriers to trade and investment, and we could do that. I intend to introduce this week a Senate resolution in support of a U.S.-Taiwan free trade agreement. Since the Economic Cooperation Framework of 2010, Taiwan has expressed a desire to pursue new free trade agreements. And we should credit Taiwan to coming to the table to negotiate with the U.S.”