Washington, D.C. – A bipartisan group including U.S. Senator Pat Toomey has reintroduced the NICS Denial Notification Act to Congress. The proposed gun safety law would require federal authorities to quickly (within 24 hours) alert state and local law enforcement when an ineligible person tries to purchase a firearm and fails a background check. Failing a background check can sometimes be a warning sign for future criminal behavior.

“When a convicted felon lies about his criminal record while attempting to purchase a gun, he is committing a new felony. This happens regularly in America, and is a crime that largely goes unprosecuted,” said Senator Toomey. “The NICS Denial Notification Act makes progress on gun safety while respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and will help make our communities safer by better enforcing existing gun laws and responding to warning signs of criminal behavior.”

The bill was introduced by Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas).

“We have seen too many tragic instances where an individual who should not have been able to obtain a gun used a firearm to commit horrible acts of violence,” said Senator Coons. “Gun violence continues to plague our communities in Delaware and across the country, and the NICS Denial Notification Act is one commonsense step in the effort to prevent these terrible crimes. Ensuring that federal and state law enforcement work together to stop those who are prohibited from buying a gun from getting one will help make our neighborhoods safer. This is exactly the sort of bipartisan step Congress should be able to support.”

“After the tragic shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, I worked across the aisle to pass the FIX NICS Act, a critical piece of legislation to help close the gaps in the criminal background check system, but there is still work to be done,” said Senator Cornyn. “This legislation would ensure that when a prohibited person attempts to purchase a firearm, state and local law enforcement are alerted to further protect our communities.”

Federal officials receive notifications when people who are legally prohibited from purchasing a firearm such as convicted felons, fugitives, and domestic abusers try to buy a gun and fail a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check. The federal government rarely prosecutes anyone who fails the checks.

Currently, 13 states run their own background checks and state authorities are informed when prohibited persons fail background checks, allowing local law enforcement to investigate the case. The 37 states and District of Columbia that rely on FBI background checks generally do not notify state or local authorities about background check failures.

Individuals who "lie and try" to buy a gun are often considered dangerous and likely to obtain guns through illegal means.

In addition to notifying state and local law enforcement about background check failures, under the law the Department of Justice would be required to publish an annual report with statistics about its prosecution of background check denial cases.

The whole bill is available to read here.

In addition to Senators Toomey, Coons, and Cornyn, this legislation is also being co-sponsored by Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).