Harrisburg, Pa. — State Senator Gene Yaw has earned a "Good Neighbor Award" from the WVIA for his work on the media outlet's "Battling Opioids" series.

As a symbol of Fred Rogers, who the award is named after, Sen. Yaw received a replica of the iconic trolley from "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood." Fred Rogers has come to represent those who do good work in their communities.

The award was presented to Sen. Yaw on May 2 during the first Pennsylvania PBS Champions of Lifelong Learning Awards at the State Capitol.

“The Good Neighbor Awards are given in the spirit of Fred Rogers to individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to improving the quality of life in our community,” Vicki Austin, WVIA Senior Director of Grants and Education, said. “WVIA, a Pennsylvania PBS station, is pleased to recognize Senator Yaw as a champion of Lifelong Learning who has had a positive impact on Pennsylvania communities.”

While accepting the award, Sen. Yaw commented on his ongoing work in addressing the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid epidemic calls for an unprecedented statewide response and an all-hands-on-deck approach from healthcare professionals, public media, and public policy makers,” Senator Yaw said. “While there is still much work to be done, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania is continuing to help build consensus across Pennsylvania for taking action to combat this crisis. WVIA is a valued partner in that fight. I was proud to join them on their 'Battling Opioids' series and thank them for this wonderful recognition.”

