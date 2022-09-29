Sunbury, Pa. — Police arrested a man for driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of children after he tried to make a stop at the O.I.P. restaurant in Sunbury.

On June 18 around 5:50 p.m., a witness reported watching Danny Van Tran's semi-truck swerving as he drove south on N. 4th Street, according to police. The 29-year-old Tran parked the truck across the street from O.I.P. and allegedly stumbled out of the truck, nearly being struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street, the witness said.

Police waited for Tran to exit the restaurant and confronted him about a suspicion of driving under the influence. The two young children were still with Tran.

Tran refused to take a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and allegedly attempted to grab Officer Gary Bregensir's carrier vest.

After a scuffle, Tran was handcuffed on the ground and taken to the Sunbury Police Station. Another officer waited at the scene for the children's mother to pick them up.

A toxicology report show Tran's blood alcohol concentration to be a 0.178. The legal limit is 0.08.

Reviewing security footage, Officer Bregensir said he watched Tran park his tractor trailer across the street from the business, exit the vehicle, stumble across Market Street, nearly getting struck by another vehicle. He also watched the two children get out of the truck and follow Tran into the restaurant.

Tran is charged with endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, and disorderly conduct. He faces Judge Toomey on Oct. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

