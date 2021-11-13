Selinsgrove -- What is an Adult Day Center? An opportunity for seniors to enjoy the benefits children experience in day-cares, such as completing activities with others, sharing meals, and communicating with similar age groups. They are also specific to senior needs, such as therapy, bathing, and cosmetology services.

Almond Tree Senior Solutions, a prominent home care agency located at 195 Airport Road, Selinsgrove, joined with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon on their new Adult Day Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The center occupies 3,800 square feet and is located in the same building which houses the offices of the home care agency. The day program will serve up to 32 seniors and will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The Day Center’s services to seniors will include breakfast, lunch, and snacks prepared on-site, therapy services, bathing services, activities, socialization, cosmetology services, medication administration, and transportation. Each day, participants can participate in exercises, games, crafts, and socialization with others of their age group.

The new center builds on the services already offered by Almond Tree Senior Solutions, allowing those who may not need to be home bound to enjoy the benefits of coming to a place where they receive nutritious meals and the many benefits of the activities and therapies offered.

The center also provides a much-needed service of providing respite for those caregivers who need a break from the 24-hour care that many seniors need. This service offers those caregivers a place where their loved one is safe, well fed, and experiencing positive and fun social activities.

Representatives from Senator John Gordner’s Office, Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver’s Office, and Representative David Rowe’s Office were on hand to celebrate with Almond Tree Senior Solutions owners Wendy and John Cecco, alongside community members, neighbors, and friends.

For more information or to schedule a private tour for your loved one, call (570) 765-4265. New applicants are now being received. An open house is planned for the public for Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.