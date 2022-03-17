Harrisburg, Pa. — Police said the state seizure of drugs and guns was "one of the largest in western Pa.," including $1.4 million dollars worth of fentanyl.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Domonique Taylor in Braddock, Pa. on Thursday.

The Office of Attorney General coordinated with local law enforcement partners to execute search warrants at Taylor’s property which resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs, guns, vehicles, and $545,738 in cash, according to a news release.

This bust marks one of the largest fentanyl seizures by the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation under the Shapiro administration.

“Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in Western Pennsylvania,” said Shapiro.

“Drug trafficking is a violent enterprise. This investigation is how we fight back against gun violence and those who push poisons onto our streets. Through cooperation and hard work, we can make sure Pennsylvania communities are safer,” he continued.

In total, approximately 14 kilograms, or 700,000 individual doses of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, six vehicles, six firearms, and $545,738 in cash were seized by law enforcement from Taylor’s home and garage. The street value of the fentanyl alone is $1.4 million. Taylor is a convicted felon, which means he is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

The heroin, fentanyl, and opioid crisis has been a top priority of the Office of Attorney General since 2017. The Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation arrested 1,624 drug dealers in 2021 and has taken four million doses of fentanyl off the streets of Pennsylvania since 2017.

The investigation into Taylor began in August 2021 and remains ongoing, according to authorities. The Monroeville, Penn Hills, Elizabeth Township, Munhall, and Wilkinsburg Police Departments worked alongside the Office of Attorney General over the course of this investigation.



