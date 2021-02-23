Lewisburg, Pa. – Teri Provost, director of SEDA-Council of Governments' (SEDA-COG's) Flood Resiliency program, has been selected as vice chair of the Pennsylvania Association of State Floodplain Managers (PAFPM) board. She assumed the position in January and will remain there until December.

Having worked for SEDA-COG, a community and economic development agency for 11 central Pennsylvania counties, for over 14 years, she aims to bring the agency’s regional approach and her experience to the board.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to be nominated and appointed to this position,” Provost said. “I look forward to bringing a broader approach to the board and to flood resiliency work across the state, while developing my flood manager expertise and rapport with industry peers.”

SEDA-COG Executive Director Kim Wheeler said Provost’s expertise will benefit the association and the region.

“SEDA-COG is pleased to have a member of our staff appointed to the board at PAFPM. Teri’s expertise in floodplain management and experience working within the varying scales of municipal and regional government in Pennsylvania will certainly offer great value to their mission. They are fortunate to have Teri join in this leadership capacity,” Wheeler said.

The association is a statewide organization of floodplain managers, engineers, planners, local, state, and federal officials, and water resource professionals whose purpose is to promote public awareness of integrated floodplain management and encourage the exchange of ideas and information among individuals and groups concerned with floodplain management. The group also hosts educational and professional seminars, providing information about pending floodplain management legislation and other related matters.

Provost has been a member of the association since 2018.

SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency program was established in 2019 in response to increasingly severe impacts of flooding. The program’s goal is to help break the flood damage cycle and stop its drain on people and communities. SEDA-COG offers services related to flood resiliency and mitigation assistance both within and outside of its 11-county region.