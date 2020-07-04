SEDA-Council of Governments is reminding residents that funds to repair or replace home heating units are available through August 31 or until funds are exhausted. In addition, wait lists are now open for no-cost home repairs from SEDA-COG in select areas.

Wait lists for home repairs are open in:

Jersey Shore

Juniata County

Kelly Township

Lock Haven

Penn Township

Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacements, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, modifications for mobility-impaired residents, and energy-related improvements. There is no cost for homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.

Interested homeowners may contact SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson to join the wait list at (800) 326-9310 or sanderson@seda-cog.org. Kelly Township residents should call the Union County Housing Authority at (570) 522-1300 or TDY 1-800-654-5984.

Heating unit repairs/replacements

Assistance with heating units is available for income-qualifying residents in Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder, and Union Counties until August 31 or until funds run out.

Mandy Fox, chief of SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program, said there are still funds left and urged residents to apply.

“Many people are facing financial hardships right now, and we want to let people know these funds are still available. Because it’s summer, many people aren’t thinking about repairing or replacing their heating units, but it’s the perfect time to do repairs since the funds are available and it’s warm out,” Fox said.

Anyone whose heat source is malfunctioning is encouraged to call their county assistance office. The office will forward a completed referral to SEDA-COG to assign a subcontractor to the case.

SEDA-COG and its subcontractors will follow Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidelines and use the proper Personal Protective Equipment during home visits. SEDA-COG asks those who have been sick, have symptoms, or have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 to reschedule their appointments.

County assistance office phone numbers: