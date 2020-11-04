With colder weather arriving, SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) offers a Crisis program to residents who qualify for fuel assistance, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The Crisis program repairs a malfunctioning heating unit at no cost. It runs from November 2 to early April.

SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program serves a seven-county area: Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder, and Union.

Mandy Fox, chief of SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program, encouraged more people to apply this year. “With the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on employment, people who normally wouldn’t qualify for the Crisis program might this year,” Fox said. “We encourage people to contact their local county assistance office to see if they qualify.”

The county assistance office will forward the completed referral to SEDA-COG to assign to a subcontractor.

If residents don’t qualify for LIHEAP or Crisis assistance, they may still qualify for SEDA-COG’s Weatherization services. SEDA-COG’s Weatherization services may provide furnace repair, although unlike the Crisis program the assistance is not immediate. SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program can be reached at (570) 522-7219.

Crisis Income Eligibility:

One person: $19,140

Family of 2: $25,860

Family of 3: $32,580

Family of 4: $39,300

Family of 5: $46,020

Family of 6: $52,740

Family of 7: $59,460

Family of 8: $66,180

County Assistance Offices may be contacted at these numbers: