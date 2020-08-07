State College, Pa. -- A loan partnership between SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) and Juniata Valley Bank helped State College resident Michael Lee make a dream become reality. Thanks to the loan combined with investment partners, the Nittany Valley Sports Centre at 177 Champion Drive was opened in February of last year.

Now, Lee is planning to expand the facility to support in-house basketball and volleyball, as well sports tournaments, trade shows, conventions, and more. The addition is being supported by a state grant and is expected to be completed in November, 2020. Progress photos of the addition are regularly posted on The Centre's Facebook page.

Currently, the Sports Centre supports six full-time jobs and 10 to 20 part-time jobs depending on the time of year.

“I’m excited to offer this opportunity for kids and everyone to play sports – that’s important,” Lee said.

The indoor multipurpose facility is an appropriate venue for many occasions: local soccer organizations, whether competitive or recreational, use it to participate in leagues, training, and rentals. The Centre offers athletic training through a Parisi Speed School franchise, as well as sports clinics, tournaments, and youth sports camps. Rentals are available for sports and non-sports activities like summer camps, birthday parties, school rentals, and educational programming.

Michael Lee was an architectural engineer by education and trade, but was dissatisfied with it. Lee is originally from Vermont, but he attended Penn State and moved to State College permanently in 1998. After taking his daughter to a gymnastics competition in a large indoor sports facility, he became enthusiastic about the idea of creating a similar facility closer to home.

“I thought, why doesn’t State College have a place like this? I asked around, and people said the area has needed a place like this for years. So, I hired a consultant to do a market study which showed it could support this,” Lee said.

Because of the large scale of the project and Lee's inexperience in projects like this, banks were reluctant to provide funding. SEDA-COG helped to spread the risk while also providing traditional lender financing.

John Reichard, SEDA-COG loan officer, said SEDA-COG was pleased to help make Lee’s project come to fruition.

“Michael faced many challenges to bring this project to reality since he first envisioned it. We were thrilled to bring a solution to the table to help him overcome some financing obstacles. His persistence and optimism are the hallmark of his success,” Reichard said. “Juniata Valley Bank was a fantastic partner in this project as well.”

SEDA-COG secured a $2.4 million U.S. Small Business Administration 504 loan, offering low down payments, long terms, and fixed rates. Juniata Valley Bank financed the project with a $4 million loan.

“This made the bank more favorable toward loaning to the overall project cost. That’s the reality – we couldn’t have done it without the SBA component and SEDA-COG. SEDA-COG exists to make it easier, and they did,” Lee said.

Fred Wallace, bank vice president relationship manager, said it was an exciting project. The bank is a proud partner.

“We are excited to be partners with Michael on his journey; we believe in the project. We’re thrilled to see that it’s taken off and running,” Wallace said. “Our partnership with SEDA-COG was first rate; we appreciate all the time and effort that John Reichard put into this project, not only with Michael, but also with us. We look forward to having a long-term relationship with Michael and SEDA-COG.”