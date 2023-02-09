Jersey Shore, Pa. — A former Jersey Shore Area School District event staff employee will be charged with several offenses, include strangulation, after he allegedly put a juvenile in a choke hold at the end of a basketball game.

Frederick Packard, 61, was on duty the night of Jan. 31 at approximately 8:43 p.m. when the student was asked to leave the game "for swearing and causing an issue," according to Officer Kyle Fera's affidavit.

Packard called 911 when the juvenile refused to leave the gym, he told police. Then with seconds left in the game, the juvenile left the gym, and then began running for the door, Packard alleged.

Police obtained surveillance video from the school in the area of the incident. Video showed the student run by, and proceed toward the doors to leave the buliding, police said.

In the video, Packard was visible running after the juvenile when the juvenile turned and bent over in front of the security officer. The video shows Packard grab the juvenile, bring him to the ground, and hold him there while other students and parents were walking by, according to police.

A Central Mountain School District principal was at the game and recognized the juvenile on the ground. He asked Packard to let the juvenile up but the security guard said, "no," that he was waiting for police, according to the affidavit.

Fera spoke with the Central Mountain principal who said the juvenile was sitting up at that time. “He stated that he did not see Packard place [accuser] into a chokehold or strike [accuser],” Fera wrote.

Once members of the Lycoming Regional Police Department arrived at the high school, they escorted the student out of the school.

Packard told police he saw the juvenile drop a cell phone, but believed the student was "diving at him," when he turned around, he said. He told police he did have his arm around the juvenile's neck, but he was not sure how it got there, and he did not "lock into a grip to perform a choke hold," according to the affidavit.

The juvenile told police that Packard did instruct him to leave the gym as the game was ending. "He said he was running to beat the crowd," Fera wrote. He dropped his phone and went back for it, and that's when Packard "stepped on his phone and tackled him," Fera wrote.

The juvenile estimated he was in a choke hold for a minute or possibly longer and showed Fera his cell phone with a cracked screen.

“[Accuser] stated that the officer (Packard) hit his left eye in the process of the tackle,” Fera wrote. “[Accuser] stated that the security officer (Packard) had his arm around his neck and that he could not breath.”

Fera was also provided a seven-second video of the incident taken on a witness's cell phone that shows Packard on the ground with his arm around the juvenile's neck.

The Jersey Shore Area School District has confirmed the security guard is no longer working in that capacity, according to police.

Packard is charged with simple assault and strangulation, both second-degree misdemeanors, along with a count of summary harassment, according to court records. No bail is listed for Packard, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

