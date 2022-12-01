State College, Pa. — A man who police said was lost and confused ended up being charged with aggravated assault after biting a security guard.

State College Police found Adam Timothy Rossetti inside the vestibule of a building near the 800 block of University Drive. Rossetti appeared to be disoriented and unsure of his whereabouts, police said.

The 21-year-old Rossetti, who smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech, told officers “clearly not enough” when asked how much alcohol he had drank. Officers called EMS for evaluation just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 26.

A family member arrived at the scene and spoke with officers. After being evaluated by EMS, Rossetti was initially released to the relative.

At some point, Rossetti became agitated and started yelling at officers and family members at the scene, according to the affidavit. The relative refused to take responsibility for Rossetti after the outburst.

EMS personnel determined it would be unsafe to release Rossetti from custody. He ignored several verbal commands and was eventually assisted by authorities from the vehicle and placed into an ambulance.

EMS transported Rossetti to the Mount Nittany Medical Center where police said he continued to be aggressive and yell. Several patients were disturbed by his behavior, hospital staff said.

Physicians attending to Rossetti had to physically and chemically sedate him. Rossetti allegedly bit a security guard as he was being put into restraints.

Rossetti was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness. He was released on $32,500 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment with Judge Donald Hahn.

