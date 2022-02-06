Danville, Pa. — A security guard at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was injured after an assault on Jan. 23.

According to reports, Cameron Seth Wolfe, 21, of Milton allegedly kicked the guard into a window, causing an injury to the guard’s back. Wolfe had to be sedated after the incident.

Wolfe was arraigned on Feb. 2 and later released on $25,000 bail. Court records show he was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment.

Wolfe will face Judge Marvin Shrawder on Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

