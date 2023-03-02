Harrisburg, Pa. — The Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General has issued a warning about an unusual new scam. Text messages, emails, letters, and even job listings are requesting secret shoppers for a "research project."

It sounds like an ideal job: there's no need to interview; the recruiter will send you a check; and all you need to do is buy some gift cards worth less than the check amount. You get to keep the change!

Unfortunately, like most things that sound too good to be true, it's a scam. The recruiter will ask you to deposit the check immediately and quickly buy gift cards and pass on the codes on the cards. In a few days, you'll find out that the check was a fake, you've purchased a bunch of gift cards out of your own account, and the scammer has already used the gift cards.

Spot the warning signs

Red flags indicating that you've been targeted by this scam include:

A job listing or unsolicited mailing, call, text, or email that guarantees that you can make a lot of money as a secret shopper

A secret shopper job that requires you to pay up front to get started

An "employer" that sends a check or money order with instructions to deposit it into your account and then return a portion of it to the sender

What to do if you're targeted

“Pennsylvanians should know the tricks these scammers use so they can proactively keep themselves, their money, and their personal information safe,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. “Anyone receiving suspicious emails, calls, or texts should report them to my Office to help protect yourself and others.”

To submit a complaint to the Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection, visit attorneygeneral.gov, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or call 1-800-441-2555.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.