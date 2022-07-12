Williamsport, Pa. — Two more sets of felony charges have been issued against an employee with the Williamsport Area School District.
Christopher Yoder, 42, of Williamsport was charged Tuesday with first-degree felony sexual abuse of a minor and involuntary deviate sexual assault of a person less than 16.
He's also facing felony aggravated and statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and institutional sexual assault.
Williamsport Police filed an additional set of charges for soliciting a photograph or video of a sexual act by a minor, corruption of minors, and harassment.
This is a continuing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!