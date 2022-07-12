Williamsport, Pa. — Two more sets of felony charges have been issued against an employee with the Williamsport Area School District.

Christopher Yoder, 42, of Williamsport was charged Tuesday with first-degree felony sexual abuse of a minor and involuntary deviate sexual assault of a person less than 16.

He's also facing felony aggravated and statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and institutional sexual assault.

Williamsport Police filed an additional set of charges for soliciting a photograph or video of a sexual act by a minor, corruption of minors, and harassment.

This is a continuing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

