Deer hunting licenses went up for sale online for the first time in Pennsylvania this year. Shortly after the new website launched, users complained over the long waits and website crashes.

Starting on Monday, July 24th at 8 a.m., Pennsylvania hunters have the opportunity to acquire a second antlerless deer license for the 2023-24 seasons during the second round of sales.

The number of general licenses sold on the first day of sales was more than five times higher than the previous year's sales. This spike occurred because it was the first time that antlerless deer licenses were available directly at issuing agents and online.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans acknowledged that the majority of hunters patiently endured long wait times during the first day of sales simply to secure their antlerless licenses.

“It goes to show just how important hunting is in the lives of so many Pennsylvanians, and how committed hunters are to their pursuit,” Burhans said in a release from The Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“Beyond that, hunters are the backbone of wildlife conservation – for all species, whether they’re hunted or not. All Pennsylvanians should value hunters’ contributions and the service they provide, and I’m truly sorry so many were inconvenienced and made to wait on the first day of license sales. Fortunately, there’s now a blueprint for avoiding such waits in future years by managing demand, and some hunters might be able to apply that strategy in the coming second round, too, and avoid a wait to buy their license,” he added.

Hunters can obtain antlerless licenses at any location where hunting licenses are sold, including the convenience of online access at HuntFish.PA.gov.

“Because this is the first year for direct sales of antlerless licenses, and the first time antlerless licenses will be sold directly in the second round, it’s unknown exactly how quickly licenses will sell,” Burhans said. “But hunters can track sales through the remaining license allocation available online and use that information to pick the best time for them to buy a license.”

Antlerless licenses are currently available in all but one of Pennsylvania's 22 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs). The only exception is WMU 2G in north central Pennsylvania, which sold out on the third day of license sales. Additionally, three WMUs (1B, 3A, and 4C) have fewer than 1,000 licenses remaining, and there's a chance that these WMUs could sell out before the second round begins.

In Round 2, there are expected to be a plentiful number of licenses available. Apart from the previously mentioned WMUs, only one other, WMU 3B, has less than 10,000 licenses. Most WMUs still have a substantial number of licenses, with many having more than 20,000, 30,000, and even 50,000 antlerless licenses remaining.

The number of antlerless licenses remaining can be viewed in real time on the Antlerless Deer License Quota page at HuntFishPA. A link to this page also can be accessed by clicking on the red box titled “Antlerless Deer Quota” towards the top of the home page at www.pgc.pa.gov.

