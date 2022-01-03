Williamsport, Pa. — Phone calls made at Lycoming County Prison from an inmate confirmed his involvement with a drug operation in Williamsport.

According to an affidavit from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Tyrice Lamar Bowen, 38, of Philadelphia told a woman to remove the “music” from an address near the 2000 block of Mill Lane. A stakeout of the property resulted in the arrest of a woman and the discovery of six ounces of crack.

Related reading: Woman allegedly directs juvenile to run from home with three ounces of crack

Faith Hendricks, 30, of Upland was taken into custody and charged after detectives discovered the contraband near a wooded area in Old Lycoming Township. The narcotics were found after a juvenile told authorities he was directed to leave the apartment with a duffle bag.

Hendricks was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was also charged with three misdemeanors that included first-degree corruption of minors, second-degree recklessly endangering another person, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.

Authorities received a tip from adult probation after they took Bowen into custody on Nov. 17. During that arrest, detectives said they discovered three knotted off baggies of crack inside Bowen’s vehicle.

Acting on the tip, detectives set up around the area of 2000 Mill Lane and observed Hendricks enter the building with a juvenile. As officers spoke with Hendricks, they said the juvenile ran out of the back of the apartment with the narcotics.

Bowen spoke with a person only identified as his cousin from a prison phone call. Authorities said Bowen spoke with the man on Nov. 18. The man allegedly told Bowen the woman didn’t follow directions and they tried to “remove the goods from the store” allegedly in reference to the crack located within the apartment.

Bowen is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail after being charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Tyrice Lamar Bowen docket sheet

Faith Marie Hendricks docket sheet