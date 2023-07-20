Williamsport, Pa. — Search warrants served on social media accounts linked a second person to a Loyalsock house fire, police said.

Tyren Maurice Teageus-Landis, 35, of Williamsport was charged with arson and several other felonies after an investigation connected him to the incident, according to a complaint. Teageus-Landis allegedly conspired with Alexandrea Helena Sheffield, 40, of Loyalsock to intentionally set the home ablaze to claim insurance money, investigators said.

Warrants served from the end of July 2022 into June of 2023 helped investigators discover Teageus-Landis’ identity, authorities reported. Communication providers, social media platforms, and physical devices were all searched by police, they added.

Frequent communications between Teageus-Landis, Sheffield, and Sheffield’s daughter were uncovered, according to an affidavit. They also helped show Teageus-Landis near the home at the time of the fire, police added.

A search warrant specific to Teageus-Landis corroborates information provided by a source known to law enforcement that he conspired with Sheffield to set the fire, according to a police report. The source was not publicly identified by police.

Teageus-Landis was charged with arson with danger of death, arson with intent to collect insurance, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit arson. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Sheffield was charged with the same offenses plus misleading a public servant and false swearing. Both are misdemeanors.

She is being held on $75,000 monetary bail.

