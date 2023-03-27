Williamsport, Pa. — A woman who allegedly delivered cocaine to a confidential informant was charged this week, according to court records.

Keri Schooley, 49, of Williamsport sold a gram of cocaine for $125 on Jan. 31 behind the Brandon Café, detectives with the Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Unit said. Maintaining surveillance on the informant, detectives watched Schooley make the exchange and leave in less than a minute, according to the affidavit.

The informant contacted Carlton William Cowen, 45, of Williamsport through Facebook Messenger to arrange the deal, police said. After being told to meet Cowen and Schooley at the Brandon Café, detectives gave the informant marked cash and took him to the location.

Moments after seeing Schooley exchanging cash for the cocaine with the informant, detectives watched Cowen leave the bar and walk by their police vehicle, according to the affidavit. Cowen allegedly sold cocaine to the same informant on March 1.

Schooley was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine during a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.

Cowen was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Judge Christian Frey ordered him held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

