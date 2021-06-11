Williamsport, Pa. -- The commonwealth won a motion on Friday to revoke the bail of Matthew Ziegler today during a second motion made in the Lycoming County courthouse.

Matthew Zeigler and Christine Zeigler were arrested on December 4, 2020 for eight counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children relative to their eight children. Matthew Zeigler was charged with additional crimes, including intimidation of a witness and indecent Assault.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon modified bail for Matthew and Christine Ziegler on December 16.

According to court documents, Ziegler's bail was modified to $100,000.00 cash, and a bond was posted on his behalf by Always Available Bail Bonds LLC out of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Ziegler was released from custody based on conditions that he refrain from committing any further criminal conduct against the victims; refrain from entering the residence or households of the victims or the victims' places of employment; refrain from ANY contact with the Co-Defendent Christine Zeigler; refrain from ANY contact with any minors under the age of 18; and to have NO contact with any of the victims in the case.

Bernard A. Anderson, senior deputy Attorney General who argued the second motion in court on Friday, wrote, "Matthew Zeigler has repeatedly demonstrated that he is incapable of complying with the conditions set by the Court to protect children while waiting for trial. We are committed to ensuring that the defendant does not have unwanted and unauthorized contact with his victims while the criminal case is ongoing.”

The first Motion to Revoke Bail of Ziegler was filed based upon allegations that he followed one victim while she shopped at Wegman's grocery store on or about January 1, 2021.

Ziegler is also accused of twice stopping his vehicle adjacent to a car containing minor victims while at a scheduled visit at Children and Youth Services in January, according to court documents.

The motion was denied.

"The Court notes that there are disturbing and unexplained issues raised in this matter which do not rise to the level of express violation of express conditions of bail," according to documentation.

However, Zeigler was once again accused of following his victim at Wegman's on April 14, even encountering the victim, who later told the court appointed special advocate, "I'm afraid of him," and "I don't want to see him."

Further incidents of following the minor victims and driving by them causing negative affect led Anderson to argue that "Ziegler took the above-described actions with the intent to intimidate, scare and compel the alleged victims not to testify against him and/or co-Defendant Christine Zeigler."

Additionally, Zeigler was arrested by Williamsport Police for Driving Under the Influence when he failed to negotiate a curve on Market Street in Williamsport and crashed into a tree around 10:40 p.m. on March 27.

According to the affidavit, Zeigler admitted to the police officer that he had consumed whiskey.

Zeigler was remanded to the Lycoming County Correctional Facility on Friday, pending trial.