Williamsport, Pa. – The same minor and her unidentified "Daddy Dom" are mentioned in a new set of felony charges filed in Lycoming County.

Lycoming County Detectives claim that Christopher D. Fraunfelter, 32, of Williamsport, sexually assaulted the same 15-year-old girl as Lucas W. Moyer, 26, of Watsontown.

The men are accused of sexually assaulting her within hours of each other on the same day.

Detective William Weber alleges that Moyer had sexual intercourse with the girl at the Montoursville Walmart parking lot around 11 a.m. on Jan. 1. He alleges that Fraunfelter had sexual intercourse with her at his home in Williamsport around 3 p.m. on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 4, the female disclosed to a school counselor that she'd had sexual intercourse with two unknown adult males on Jan. 1, according to Weber.

Weber and Lycoming County Children and Youth interviewed the girl, who said she was instructed to video record her sexual activity with adult men by a person she met online whom she referred to as her "Daddy Dom."

Neither set of charges identifies "Daddy Dom" – only the people he apparently used as pawns.

"'Daddy Dom' would set up dates for her, and through the internet application Snapchat, she would correspond with these 'dates' and meet the men," Weber wrote in Fraunfelter's charges.

The girl told detectives that she also made contact using the internet applications Whisper, Watt Pad, and Instagram.

According to Weber, Fraunfelter picked the girl up in his pickup truck in the area of Dunkin Donuts/M&T Bank in Newberry around 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, and took her back to his home on Charles Street in Williamsport.

"She further described him as in his late 20's to early 30's, with kids," Weber wrote about Fraunfelter.

She told Weber that Fraunfelter had sexual intercourse with her in his four-post bed and that he became rough with her at the end.

Cell phone data extracted from the girl's phone revealed a Snapchat "chat" from a "Chris F" asking about meeting, Weber said.

As in Moyer's case, a time-stamped, geo-tagged video was retrieved from the minors phone that allegedly shows Fraunfelter having sex with her.

"Fraunfelter said that she had told him she was 19 yoa and he asked her numerous times to confirm it...He was aware of her 'Daddy Dom' and consented to have the sex between them recorded. We then took him to the county prison," Weber said.

Fraunfelter is charged with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age. He's awaiting a preliminary arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

