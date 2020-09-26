Harrisburg, Pa – State charges against 20 inmates and accomplices in three state prisons in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania, were announced by Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday.

The arrests are linked to at least two rings of inmates and accomplices who conspired to use fake information to claim COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

“After announcing our first round of arrests in these COVID unemployment scams, I promised that there were more to come,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Today, 20 more individuals have been charged with illegally taking benefits away from hard-working Pennsylvanians who are struggling during this crisis. These arrests are not the end of our investigation, and I’ll continue working with my colleagues at the federal level to track down those heading these schemes, along with those who are willfully participating and breaking the law.”

The first and larger ring was operating out of State Correctional Institution (SCI) Benner in Centre County. The second was operating from SCI Mahanoy in Schuylkill County.

The Benner ring included two ringleaders and eight co-conspirator inmates. Adele Moore of State College and James G. Neff Zonge, an inmate at SCI Benner, began operating the fraud ring after Moore successfully applied for COVID-19 unemployment benefits on behalf of Neff Zonge.

Moore and Neff Zonge established a system in which Moore would use an inmate’s personal identifying information, apply for COVID-19 benefits from her address, and then give the inmate a portion of the collected benefits. Moore would often keep the majority of the money for her own personal use. In total, the SCI Benner ring obtained $153,470 in fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

The Mahanoy ring included two ringleaders, Wendy Danfora and Markal Munford, as well as two additional inmates. Danfora, of York, also took the personal identifying information of her inmate co-conspirators to apply for COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

As part of the scheme, Danfora gave a portion of the benefits to the inmates, but kept the majority for her personal use. In total, the SCI Mahanoy ring obtained $109,900 in fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

There were also six individual inmates arrested without any known links to a ring. These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation by the Office of Attorney General in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the eastern district of Pennsylvania.

Individuals are only eligible for PUA benefits if they are both unemployed due to COVID-related reasons and are available to work. To receive benefits, a claimant must file through the PUA website using personal identifying information and answer eligibility questions. Incarcerated individuals or those who are detained pending a criminal trial are not eligible.

Applying for emergency unemployment benefits while either employed or incarcerated is a violation of federal and state law, and those involved with organized efforts to fraudulently claim benefits can face significant prison time and financial penalties.

In some instances, ringleaders can face over 60 years in prison and co-conspirators can face over 40 years.

Please note: A criminal complaint is only a formal charging document and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The accused members of the Benner ring include:

Adele B. Moore: Non-incarcerated resident of State College. She first filed for PUA for herself and inmate Jacob Snook, then conspired with Neff Zonge to file for inmates Butler, Lyter, Baker, Young, Sullivan, Leidig, and Klecha. She received approximately $7,000 from the inmates for filing the applications and from two debit cards that she received for the inmates at her residence.

James G. Neff Zonge: Inmate at SCI Benner, from State College. He first had Adele Moore try to file for unemployment benefits in his name. His application was rejected. He proceeded to provide Moore with the names, dates of birth, social security numbers, and mailing addresses for fellow inmates. He received approximately $3,000 from the other inmates.

Todd A. Butler: Inmate at SCI Benner from Columbiana, Ohio. Provided personal information for Adele Moore to file a PUA claim in his name. He received $9,930 in unemployment payments.

Michael C. Lyter: Inmate at SCI Benner from Harrisburg, Dauphin County. Provided personal information to file a PUA claim in his name. Lyter received $12,315 in unemployment payments.

Ronald E. Baker: Inmate at SCI Benner from Glen Rock, York County. Provided personal information for fraudulent PUA claim in his name. Baker received $13,110 in unemployment payments.

Derek L. Young: Inmate at SCI Benner from Watsontown, Northumberland County. Provided information for fraudulent PUA claim in his name. Young received $9,930 in unemployment payments.

James E. Sullivan: Inmate at SCI Benner from Hawley, Wayne County. Provided personal information for fraudulent PUA claim in his name. Sullivan received $9,930.00 in unemployment payments.

James M. Leidig: Inmate at SCI Benner from Chambersburg, Franklin County. Provided personal information for fraudulent PUA claim in his name. Leidig received $22,245 in unemployment payments.

Joseph E. Klecha: Inmate at SCI Benner from Montrose, Susquehanna County. Provided personal information for fraudulent PUA claim in his name. Klecha received $12,315 in unemployment payments.

Jacob P. Snook: Inmate at SCI Benner, From Bellefonte, Centre County. Snook was the first of the SCI Benner inmates to successfully commit PUA fraud. Snook received $10,125 in unemployment payments.

Total Theft: $109,900

The accused members of the Mahanoy ring include:

Wendy Danfora: Co-Conspirator from York, York County. Girlfriend of inmate Markal Munford, who is incarcerated at SCI Mahanoy. Conspired with Munford to file for PUA benefits for themselves, family members, and other inmates at SCI Mahanoy.

Markal Munford: Inmate at SCI Mahanoy from Frackville, Schuylkill County. Munford provided the names, dates of birth, and social security numbers for other inmates through prison communications to his girlfriend, Danfora, starting at the end of May 2020. They frequently discussed the scheme during their telephone calls. Danfora kept the funds to spend on herself and three children. Between Danfora and Munford, they are responsible for at least 13 fraudulent filings, which total $78,994.

Inmates at SCI Phoenix who applied for fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment benefits include:

Jermaine Plumer: Received $18,264 worth of PUA.

Rafael Rodriguez: Received $22,109 worth of PUA.

Dwayne Washington: Received $3,510 worth of PUA.

Leroy Barnes: Was never paid, but did provide his personal identifying information to a non-incarcerated individual to have them complete a PUA application on his behalf.

Andrew Simms: Was never paid, but did provide his personal identifying information to a non-incarcerated individual to have them complete a PUA application on his behalf.

Dexter Pitts a.k.a. Kevin Perry: Received $3,150 worth of PUA.

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino.