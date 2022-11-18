Lock Haven, Pa. — Police are still searching for a teenager who went missing Thursday night in Clinton County.

The 17-year-old, who police did not name, is autistic, according to the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services. He was last seen near the Lock Haven YMCA on East Water Street around 7 p.m.

The teen was wearing sweatpants, but was barefoot and not wearing a shirt, despite temperatures that dipped below freezing overnight. He had a blanket wrapped around him, but the family was not able to provide any information about what it looks like, officials said. His hair may be longer than in the most recent photo provided, they added.

Search crews from the police and fire departments have been canvassing the area, including the river, since last night. While there were reports of sightings, those haven't been confirmed by police, officials said.

Officials are asking residents within walking distance of the YMCA to check their properties, particularly garages, sheds, or other shelters.

