State College, Pa. — A suspected beer thief squared up for a boxing match in the middle of the street when a store owner chased after him, demanding he return the stolen merchandise.

At 11:19 p.m., police were dispached to McClanahan's Market in reference to a retail theft.

Brandon James Magusiak, 27, was denied service when he attempted to purchase a six-pack and two bottles of beer because he was already intoxicated, police said.

Unable to make the purchase, he allegedly slipped a bottle of alcohol into his pocket, threw the second on the floor, and threw the store phone on the ground, breaking it, before leaving.

Police headed to Sheetz, where they were told a man matching the description of Magusiak was reported. Again denied purchase of alcohol because he was intoxicated, he got into a verbal altercation.

An ID scan by the Sheetz cashier and surveillance video footage confirmed to police that the man in Sheetz was Magusiak.

Magusiak was charged with third-degree felony robbery, criminal mischief, retail theft, and disorderly conduct. Magusiak was released from custody after posting $15,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Donald Hahn is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.