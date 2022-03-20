Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors after State Police completed a lengthy investigation into the theft of a car.

According to a police affidavit, Wesley Richard Sutton, 28, of Berwick was viewed on surveillance video as he got into a vehicle at the Unity Food Mart on September 19 and drove off.

State Police spoke with the vehicle's owner, who was allegedly thrown to the ground after Sutton reversed the car and hit a gas pump and concrete barrier.

Sutton allegedly drove off before police arrived at the store near the 300 block of East 7th Street. Troopers said they observed bruises and a swollen knee as they spoke with the accuser.

Surveillance video showed a white male with a dark hoodie enter the vehicle as it was parked outside the store. Police said the man in the video, later identified as Sutton, couldn’t start the vehicle immediately which allowed the owner to leave the store and grab the driver’s side door.

During their investigation, police discovered a scrape in the parking lot asphalt. According to the report, they followed the scrape mark that led the to the discovery of the vehicle abandoned a few blocks away.

According to the report, a search of the vehicle turned up a black Samsung cellphone police said did not belong to the owner of the vehicle. A trace of the phone led to a woman who was allegedly in a former relationship with Sutton.

A forensic exam was conducted on the vehicle and several areas were tested for the presence of DNA. State Police said they took a sample from the vehicle’s owner, as well.

Sutton was questioned at the Columbia County Prison on March 6 and refused to speak with authorities without the presence of an attorney. Despite the refusal, officers said they were allowed to take a sample of DNA from Sutton. According to the report, the swab containing Sutton’s DNA was sent to the Wyoming Valley Crime Lab.

Sutton was charged with first-degree felony robbery of a motor vehicle and three third-degree felonies that included criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. He was also charged with two second-degree misdemeanors that included simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary arraignment was held on March 18 and Sutton was given $25,000 monetary bail. Sutton, who was incarcerated on separate charges after the incident, will remain at the Columbia County Prison until a March 30 preliminary hearing.

