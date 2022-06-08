Bloomsburg, Pa. —Police in Bloomsburg are looking for a man they said was involved in an incident at the Renco Ace Hardware.

Police said the man pictured above is considered a person of interest. Anyone with information should contact the Scott Township Police Department at 570-387-1929 or at 570-784-6300.

