Scranton, Pa. – An inmate at Federal Correction Institute - Schuylkill (SCI Schuylkill) was sentenced to additional prison time for possession of a prohibited object, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Mario Madrigal, age 29, currently incarcerated at FCI Schuylkill, Minersville, Pa., was sentenced by United States Magistrate Judge Joseph F. Saporito, Jr. to ten days’ imprisonment for possessing a black Samsung cellphone.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Madrigal knowingly possessed a Samsung cellphone on or about September 4, 2021, within the FCI-Schuylkill facility. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones due to the institutional security risks posed by their use.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Saporito also ordered that his sentence be served after completion of the 24-month sentence Madrigal is currently serving for violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant United States Attorney James M. Buchanan prosecuted the case.