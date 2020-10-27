Muncy, Pa. – A 19-year-old female at State Correctional Institution at Muncy recently was charged with the aggravated assault of a guard, court records stated.

Trooper Brian Siebert of PSP Montoursville wrote in an Oct. 14 criminal complaint that inmate Elizabeth J. Evans spit on a guard on July 14.

Evans has been incarcerated at the prison located at 6454 State Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County, since April 28.

Around 11:33 p.m. on July 12, Evans allegedly ripped up her smock and tied it around her neck while standing in her cell, according to Siebert.

"Evans was given several direct orders to remove the ligature around her neck. Evans refused all orders," Siebert wrote.

More officers responded to the cell, including a sergeant who called for the cell to be opened to ensure the safety of Evans," Siebert said.

The sergeant ordered three other officers to enter the cell and remove the ligature from Evans' neck.

"The officers went into the cell and secured Evans by holding her down while the ligature was removed from her neck," Siebert wrote.

Upon removing the ligature, the officers released her and started to back out of the cell, according to the complaint.

"Evans then did intentionally and knowingly expel her saliva at Officer Martinez causing to to strike Officer Martinez on her left shoulder," Siebert wrote.

Evans was charged with one felony count of aggravated harassment by prisoner.