Danville, Pa. – An inmate at the State Correctional Institute at Coal Township died Dec. 28 at Geisinger Medical Center.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, law enforcement was contacted to investigate the death of Eddie Vasquez. Through the investigation, police found Vasquez, 42, was being treated at Geisinger from COVID-19-like symptoms and other underlying health conditions in which his health was not improving.

The Montour County Coroner’s Office assisted and declared the manner of death as natural, according to the release.