Camp Hill, Pa. — Superintendent Laurel Harry of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill reported today that inmate Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell this week, during staff rounds.

Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until Lower Allen EMS arrived. Inmate Vanderpool was pronounced deceased at 3:27 a.m.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

Vanderpool was serving a 1-to 6-year sentence for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance out of Bradford County. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since April 12, 2022.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.