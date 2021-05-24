Scranton, Pa. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Sean Scott, 43, of Schuylkill County, was sentenced to 51 months’ imprisonment to be followed by four years on supervised release on May 20, 2021 by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiring to possess and distribute fentanyl.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Scott previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute at least 280 grams but less than 400 grams of fentanyl throughout Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties. Scott’s involvement in the charged conspiracy began in May of 2017 through November 2017.

The matter was investigated jointly by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Olshefski prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.